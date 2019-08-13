Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Age 94 Passed away on August 11, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Margery; and parents, Hugo & Esther. Survived by sons, Bob Jr. (Teri) and Ron; daughters, Mary Biebl (Don), Nancy Nellis (Scott) and Ann Marie Andert (Steve). Visitation 5PM, with Memorial Service at 6:30PM on Friday, August 16th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Luncheon to follow. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Ecumen North Branch and St. Croix Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
