(1934 — 2020) Beloved husband of 63 years to Donna, loving and proud father of Michael Robert Cadalbert, Sandra Lee Iliff and Heidi Jo Cadalbert (Laura). Grandfather of Chris Cadalbert, Jason Cadalbert, Erin (Cadalbert) Horrisberger, Laurie (Phillips) Wold and Holly (Phillips) Lockwood. Great-grandfather of nine. Dear brother of David Cadalbert (Andi), Mary Lou Brown (Bill) and Cathy Brunner (Mike), and cherished uncle to several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Alois and Rose Cadalbert, stepmother Rose Maurer Cadalbert, brother David Cadalbert, Sr., and granddaughter Holly (Phillips) Lockwood. A life-long resident of Woodbury, Bob was born on a dairy farm, the Glen Caven Dairy, located in what is now the Park Hills area of Woodbury. A graduate of Harding High School (1952), he loved farm life and met his wife Donna Lee on a neighboring farm. After a brief stint in the army, he began a 35-year career at 3M, a career without one sick day! Bob had many adventures in his lifetime, taking many trips all over the world - many with his beloved brother Dave and sister-in law Andrea, and enjoying winters at Monte Vista Resort in Arizona. He loved playing cards, fishing, watching Polka Spotlight and socializing with everyone! He was exceptionally proud of his Swiss heritage and enjoyed many events with the Swiss Benevolent Society of St. Paul. He was a staunch supporter of his favorite team, the Minnesota Twins. He spent many hours volunteering for several organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and Dorothy Day Center, and a life-long parishioner at Guardian Angels Catholic Community, where he also spent many hours volunteering at their activities and services. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends, and he reveled in the many blessings he was grateful for. Our family expresses deeply heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Norris Square in Cottage Grove, especially Becca Jenkins for all the FaceTime calls, and Jenny the nurse who took such wonderful care of Bob until the end. Special thanks to Naomi and Tom Brown, without whose love and support during the last several years we could not have enabled him to be in his favorite place: home. To Laurie at the Woodwinds Health East Clinic, who always took time to chat with Dad and make him smile during his INR appointment, and to Bob's primary doctor of many years, Dr. Greg Johnson whose care and guidance is very appreciated. A service has not yet been scheduled and we hope friends and loved ones will stay in contact until larger gatherings are once again safe, when we will meet to celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers (now or then), memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of St. Paul/Minneapolis or the American Parkinson's Disease Association. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2020.