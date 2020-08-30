1/1
Robert Carl MONK
Age 74, of North Branch, Minnesota Passed away on August 25, 2020 after a long struggle with heart and general health issues. Robert was a beloved father, son, uncle, brother, educator and friend of many. Survived by daughter Chelsea (Brandon), son Garrett (Jade), stepdaughters Hannah Hougo (Keith) and Holly Morgel (Kurt), former wives Sandy (Krueger) Kneissel and Joni (Walker) Monk, brothers Richard (Rattana), David, Daniel (Wonseon Chang), Michael (Chanhassen), brother-in-law Jim Weihrauch, sister-in-law Suzanne (Massachusetts) and sisters Donna (Monk) Boyd, Patricia, and Linda Hunt, and special mention to his surviving mother Mary (Boyd) who is 96 years young, all in addition to many, many nieces, nephews and their families. Preceded in death by father Carl Franklin Monk, brother Michael Monk, sister Nancy Weihrauch and niece Kristi. Also awaiting him are the family's beloved previous pets, Rascal and Princess. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. MN 651-674-4444 www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
6580 Main Street
North Branch, MN 55056
651-674-4444
