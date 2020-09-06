Age 92, of Shoreview Passed away on August 15, 2020. After several weeks of declining health, Bob died peacefully at home with his family by his side. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jean, and is survived by their four children, 21 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren (and counting), brother, nieces and nephews, and the many friends who loved him. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church's North parking lot, 1400 S. Robert Street in West St. Paul, as a drive-in service with radio tune-in. Bob was born on July 30, 1928 in Sioux City, Iowa, the oldest of three boys to Fred and Lydia Hoisington. The family moved to Minnesota and built a home and business in Oronoco that included rental cabins, a restaurant and gas station. Bob became the male head of household when he was in 5th grade with the passing of his father; his Mom instilled a strong work ethic and the belief that "God is always watching". While he was able to attend elementary school in Oronoco, he had to travel to Pine Island for high school. Often this 5-mile trip to school and back was by foot which helped him stay in excellent shape for high school sports. He was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball, and ran in some track meets even though PIHS didn't have a track team. During his senior year he was PIHS athlete of the year and class president. After graduating high school Bob was offered a scholarship to attend Macalester College in St. Paul, where he was on the track and cross country teams, and graduated in 1950 with a math major and teaching degree. His first teaching job was in Windom where his future wife Jean also taught, and that was the beginning of their romance. The courtship continued through letters after Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a math applications instructor for three years at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. Bob and Jean were married during this time, on January 4, 1952. Bob then returned to Minnesota to earn his Master's Degree from the University of Minnesota, and to embark on his 30+ year teaching and coaching career. He first taught math at Minneapolis Central HS and later at Minneapolis Southwest HS. He coached track and cross country at both schools, where his teams claimed 7 state championships and 22 Minneapolis championships. He is a member of many Halls of Fame including MN State High School League, MN Track Coaches, MN Cross Country Coaches, Pine Island High School, Minneapolis Public Schools, Macalester College, and USA Track & Field. During the teaching and coaching years, Bob and Jean lived and raised their family in the "Dinkytown" area of SE Minneapolis; the four children are Robert Hoisington Jr (Debbie), Karen Highness, Barbara Hanson (Timothy) and Lori Kallestad (Gregg). They were active members of the University Lutheran Church of Hope; please direct any memorials to Hope at 601 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414. By 1984 Bob had retired from teaching but not from working. He served as a head rules interpreter for the MSHSL and conducted rules meetings around the State. For many years he was head starter and referee at over 50 meets per season, including national championships. a favorite charity
event that he helped coordinate for 14 years as a volunteer was the MOCA (Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance) annual walk/run. After he and Jean had relocated to Shoreview, Bob took on various lawn and pool maintenance jobs for housing associations. However, his most important title during his retirement years was "Grandpa". His grandchildren enjoyed the many fishing trips, as well as being employed by Grandpa to help with maintenance jobs and being coached how to work hard, try your best, and love God. Bob will be missed and always remembered by students, athletes, fellow coaches, neighbors, friends and family.