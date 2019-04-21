|
|
Age 27, Cottage Grove, Minnesota During the Halloween Blizzard of '91, Bobby was born to Scott and Lorie Lauppe. The same week the Twins won the World Series Championship, another champion was born. Bobby was born with a major heart defect, but through many open-heart surgeries and countless hospital stays, he kept his smile, humor and positive attitude. He was a joy to everyone he encountered. Bobby attended Convent of Visitation for grade school then graduated from St. Thomas Academy in 2010. Bobby proudly studied at the University of St. Mary's Winona until his health issues prevented him from attending. His heart caused his liver to become filled with tumors which he bravely fought until his unexpected and untimely death. Bobby loved his family, friends, fishing, soccer, puzzles and riddles, the Wild, Twins, documentaries, and anime. Bobby always put others above himself, and became an instant friend to everyone he met. Bobby touched so many lives, and he will be deeply missed. Bobby is survived by his parents Scott and Lorie Lauppe; siblings Breanna Lauppe (Caleb), Cassandra Lauppe (Devin), Joshua Sandoval (Lauren), and close cousins Aricka Abbate (Jon) and Charlie Abbate; and nieces and nephews Andres, Christian, Nevaeh, Mackenzie, Sienna, William, Kyan, and Dominic; aunts and uncles Kevin Graetz (Linda), Lisa Abbate, and Ronnie Helderman (also godfather); and godmother Teresa Morris. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Delores, Bernard, Barbara, and Robert. The family would like to give a special thank you to his medical team, esp. Dr. Wright, Dr. Carter, Dr. Burton, Dr. Singh, Dr. Lake, Jill May, Dr. Karimi, Ingrid Bjerknes PA. Without these doctors and facilities, we would not have had these wonderful 27 years with our perfect Bobby. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove MN. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Rita's Catholic Church. Interment at St. Bridget's Cemetery, River Falls, WI. The celebration of Bobby's life will continue at Broz Sports Bar and Grill, River Falls WI following the interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019