O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Robert ROSS
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Columba Catholic Church
1327 Lafond Ave
St Paul, MN
Robert Charles "Bob" ROSS

Robert Charles "Bob" ROSS Obituary
December 8, 1929 — January 31, 2020 Robert "Bob" C. Ross passed away at the age of 90 due to natural causes. He was born to William "Bill" and Emily Ross, and was a lifelong resident of St Paul, MN. He attended St Agnes and Central High Schools and enjoyed playing basketball and football. Bob had a career with the Goodwill Industries as a furniture repair man. In retirement he loved playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and following sports. He was a devout Catholic and attended Mass nearly every day. One of his favorite travels was a trip to the Holy lands. Bob was friendly and had a great sense of humor. He was a kind and gentle spirit who always made people laugh and smile with his humorous comments. Thanks to all, especially Peggy Gaetke, whose kindness and support was a blessing in Bob's life. Mass will be held 10:00AM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Columba Catholic Church, 1327 Lafond Ave, St Paul, MN. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
