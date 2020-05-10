Robert D. AULD
Age 73, of St. Paul Passed away May 8th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Leslie and Myrtle, brother James, brother-in-law Bill Glidden. Survived by wife Dyan of 50 years. Daughters Alisa and Stephanie. Sister Carol (Jack) Sim, brothers Donald (Deanna) Richard (Bonnie), nieces, nephews, many relatives and dear friends. We all benefited from the love he showed us. Sincere thanks to Hospice Care Team #10. He will be greatly missed. A private family interment at Fort Snelling.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Bob was a very special son -in-law to me. After my husband passed he took care of things I needed done. Oh how Ill miss him.
Elaine
Family
