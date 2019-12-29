|
|
Age 85, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 while surrounded by loving family, after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by devoted wife of 56 years, Iada. Survived by son, Daniel; granddaughters, Erin (Chris) Pickar and Lauren Cripe; great-grandchildren, Michael Hodge, Madelyn and Miles Pickar, and Maeve McGuire. Bob was a proud US Air Force Veteran, who retired after 40 years of service. He will be remembered as an active member and volunteer of his local community. Visitation 9-11 AM with Memorial Service beginning at 11 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment with military honors to follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020