Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church
6875 Jamaica Ave. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church
6875 Jamaica Ave. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ELFSTRUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. ELFSTRUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. ELFSTRUM Obituary
Age 81 of Cottage Grove Beloved Husband, Father and Papa Passed away December 9, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife Kathryn; daughter Susan (Charles) Banach; grandchildren Ryan McClellan, Justin Banach, Kara (Tyler) McMahon, Alex Hansen and Lindsey Hansen; siblings Betty Hoye, Patricia (Donald) Groebner, Harland Elfstrum, Charlotte (David) Merchlewitz, Alan Elfstrum; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Laura Elfstrum; parents Francis and Grace in addition to 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial service will be 10 am, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church, 6875 Jamaica Ave. S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery with military honors. The family would like to thank the staff members with Allina Hospice and the Inver Grove Good Samaritan Center for their kindness and care that they provided.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -