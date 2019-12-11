|
Age 81 of Cottage Grove Beloved Husband, Father and Papa Passed away December 9, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife Kathryn; daughter Susan (Charles) Banach; grandchildren Ryan McClellan, Justin Banach, Kara (Tyler) McMahon, Alex Hansen and Lindsey Hansen; siblings Betty Hoye, Patricia (Donald) Groebner, Harland Elfstrum, Charlotte (David) Merchlewitz, Alan Elfstrum; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Laura Elfstrum; parents Francis and Grace in addition to 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial service will be 10 am, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church, 6875 Jamaica Ave. S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery with military honors. The family would like to thank the staff members with Allina Hospice and the Inver Grove Good Samaritan Center for their kindness and care that they provided.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019