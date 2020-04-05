Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Robert D. "Bob" LASKA

Robert D. "Bob" LASKA Obituary
Age 78 of St. Paul Passed away on April 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Albert Sr. & Irene Laska. Survived by wife of 55 years, Peggy; son, Anthony; daughter, Dana Oheiser; grandchildren, Nicholas Laska, Anastasia Laska, Ian Laska & DJ Olheiser; siblings, Albert Laska, Barbra (Dan) Brinkman, Mary (Ken) Peterson & Tom (Lynette) Laska; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Our family would like to thank the amazing staff at Good Samaritan Society, St. Croix Hospice and the VA Hospital staff for the loving care, kindness, and friendship so freely given to Bob. Memorial Service to be held when the social ban has been lifted. Complete notice later. Memorials preferred to the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
