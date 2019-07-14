Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
82604th Street N.
Oakdale , MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
, 82604th Street N.
Oakdale , MN
View Map
Robert D. "Bob" LUTZ

Robert D. "Bob" LUTZ Obituary
Age 71 Of Woodbury Survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn, nee Zimmerman; children Chris (Molly), Julie (John) Molloy; granddaughters, Abby and Caity Lutz, and Olivia and Teagan Molloy. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street North, Oakdale withvisitation one hour before Mass. Private Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Longville Area Food Shelf (MN), or Little Sisters of the Poor. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
