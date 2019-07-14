|
Age 71 Of Woodbury Survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn, nee Zimmerman; children Chris (Molly), Julie (John) Molloy; granddaughters, Abby and Caity Lutz, and Olivia and Teagan Molloy. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street North, Oakdale withvisitation one hour before Mass. Private Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Longville Area Food Shelf (MN), or Little Sisters of the Poor. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019