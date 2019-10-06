Home

Of Marine on St. Croix October 31, 1938 — September 28, 2019 Bob, son of Arvid and Ellen Nelson, grew up in Amery, WI. Following his graduation from Amery High School, he completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls and continued on to earn his Master's and PhD at the University of Minnesota. Bob worked in medical research at the University of Minnesota for his entire career where he published many articles and studies. Of special interest to Bob was the study of postburn itch and its treatment. Survived by Delores (Dee) his loving wife of 58 years; brother Rodney (Cindy); and many other family members and special friends. Bob was gentle, thoughtful, loyal, generous, and kind. Among his many interests, he loved landscape gardening, tennis, golf, ballroom dancing, and art. After searching for the perfect location, Bob and Dee together designed and built their special home perched on a bluff and nestled among trees and flowers. A celebration of Bob's life will be Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
