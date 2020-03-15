Home

Robert D. NELSON

Robert D. NELSON Obituary
Passed peacefully on March 13, 2020 Surrounded by his loving family Age 85, of Roseville. It is with heavy hearts we say rest in peace. Preceded by parents, Halvor & Marie; & sister, Darlene. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Marlys; children, Valerie Fleischhacker, Rick (Sue), Ryan, Jodene (Mark) Espersen, Randy (Bonnie); 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and brothers, Halvor, Kenneth & Johnny. Visitation on Thursday, March 19 starting at 10 AM followed by a service at 11 AM at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
