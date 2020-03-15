|
|
Passed peacefully on March 13, 2020 Surrounded by his loving family Age 85, of Roseville. It is with heavy hearts we say rest in peace. Preceded by parents, Halvor & Marie; & sister, Darlene. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Marlys; children, Valerie Fleischhacker, Rick (Sue), Ryan, Jodene (Mark) Espersen, Randy (Bonnie); 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and brothers, Halvor, Kenneth & Johnny. Visitation on Thursday, March 19 starting at 10 AM followed by a service at 11 AM at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
