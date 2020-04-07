Home

Age 58 of St. Paul Passed away on April 3, 2020 Bob was born in Denver, Colorado on December 9, 1961. Bob was generous with his time, his possessions, and his opinions. Preceded in death by his father Kenneth. Survived by daughter Leah Morales (Eduardo), son Kenneth, grandchildren Ramsey, Oliver, and Lionel, mother Donna, brother Scott (Robin), niece Lynn (Andy) and nephews Daniel and Jacob along with his east St. Paul friends. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2020
