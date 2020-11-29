Age 78 Passed away November 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Survived by wife, Jo Ann; daughters, Melodie (Michael), Dee Dee and Tatyana; sons, Tony (Toya) and Joey (Sarah); brother, Jim; and many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; sons, Robin and Orlando; sister, Alberta. A special thank you to the Senate staff for the last fifteen years. Bob couldn't wait for the session to start each year. Please remember Bob with good thoughts and a smile when you smell bacon frying and see someone fishing from the bank. Due to COVID, a private family service will be held.