Age 86, of Stacy Died September 22, 2020 at home. Born March 1, 1934 to Dean & Mary Johnson. Married Jessie Mae Erickson July 9, 1955 in St. Paul. Worked for Zinsmaster Bakery for 15 years, also Sanitary Dairy/Land O Lakes. Preceded in death by parents, sister Dorothy Coffield. Survived by wife Jessie Mae; children Cheryl (John) Nilsson, Sandra (Chuck) Sherer, Diane, Craig and Thomas Johnson; 9 grandchildren Dustin, Matt (Casey), Andy, Nikki (Tony), Chad, Amanda (Jon), Brody, Derek (Heather), Chase; great grandchildren Madison, Prestin, Landon, Brielle, Carter, Westin, Brayha, Maci; sister Helen Thielfoldt. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Carlson-Lillemoen F.H. 763-689-2244 www.carlsonlillemoen.com