|
|
Age 70, of Apple Valley, MN Died on September 23, 2019 Born 1949 in Denver, CO. Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margaret (Peggy) Miller of Apple Valley, and three step-daughters (Lynne Law with children Alexander and Emma Wendorf - Rochester MN, Julie Cieslukowski with daughter Sophie - Apple Valley, and Jeanne (Steve) Bolz with children Lauryn and Victor - Fort Collins CO), brother Tim (Bonnie) Miller - Arvada CO, nephew Kevin (Lendaria) Miller with two daughters Nishann and D'Nae - Arvada, and niece Kristi (Steve) Holmes with son Matthew (Jessie) - Arvada. Bob was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering (1972). His entire 40 year career was with Honeywell, in Minnesota (with two years in Sweden assigned to a project for SAAB). He supported the air data and flight control groups, and was renowned for his technical expertise. Bob worked on electrical components of air and spacecraft including the SR-71 Blackbird, F-16 and Space Shuttle. Bob was passionate about his Norwegian Heritage. He served as Treasurer for the Norsota Lodge of Sons of Norway, and volunteered at Vesterheim Heritage Center. He was skilled in later years in wood and leather work of traditional Norwegian knifemaking. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 Monday Sepember 30 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley MN 55124 with gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service. Memorials to CSU Foundation School of Engineering https://advancing.colo state.edu/ENG/GIVE or Vesterheim https://vesterheim.org/join-give/ or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research https://www.alz info.org/. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 26, 2019