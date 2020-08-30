1/1
Robert DICKMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 59 Survived by his kids and grand kids 'Ria (Brianna, Carson and Makenna) Angie (Kalia, Lexi and Jada) and Jeff along with their mom Wendy. Sisters Loanne, Sue and Kathy. Lifelong friends Jer, Macky, Dan and many more dear friends and family. Preceded in death by infant daughter Ashley, brother Michael and parents Robert and Patricia (Post) Dickman. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 9/5/20 at Spooner Park, 350 Eli Rd., Little Canada 1pm-Dusk. Lunch will be provided. He will be greatly missed. RIP Daddy!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Spooner Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved