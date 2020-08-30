Robert DICKMAN

Age 59 Survived by his kids and grand kids 'Ria (Brianna, Carson and Makenna) Angie (Kalia, Lexi and Jada) and Jeff along with their mom Wendy. Sisters Loanne, Sue and Kathy. Lifelong friends Jer, Macky, Dan and many more dear friends and family. Preceded in death by infant daughter Ashley, brother Michael and parents Robert and Patricia (Post) Dickman. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 9/5/20 at Spooner Park, 350 Eli Rd., Little Canada 1pm-Dusk. Lunch will be provided. He will be greatly missed. RIP Daddy!









