|
|
Age 90 October 9, 1928 ~ May 22, 2019 Survived by a family forever grateful for the blessing of his life. Greatly loved by wife of 69 years Gerri (Liska); daughters Judy (Chuck) Novotny & Dianne (Jay) Mitzuk; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister Dotty; & many other loving family & friends. Robert is preceded in death by 2 brothers & 5 sisters. Special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospital & the staff at MN Oncology. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (May 28) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale, with visitation 2 hrs prior to Mass at church. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019