Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 15th St. N.,
Oakdale, MN
Age 90 October 9, 1928 ~ May 22, 2019 Survived by a family forever grateful for the blessing of his life. Greatly loved by wife of 69 years Gerri (Liska); daughters Judy (Chuck) Novotny & Dianne (Jay) Mitzuk; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister Dotty; & many other loving family & friends. Robert is preceded in death by 2 brothers & 5 sisters. Special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospital & the staff at MN Oncology. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (May 28) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale, with visitation 2 hrs prior to Mass at church. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
