Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa Age 81 of Roseville, MN Passed away on October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents and brother Harold. Survived by devoted wife of 51 years, Lillian; loving father to Darryl (Kelly), Taras, Andrea (Jeff) and Darren; proud grandpa of Daniel, Nathan, Dylan, Sarah and Sadie; caring brother to Alex (Judy), nieces, nephews & loyal to extended family & friends. Visitation at 2PM on Wed., Oct. 30 at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave., with Service at 4PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019