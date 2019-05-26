|
|
Passed away Saturday, May 18 in Phoenix, Arizona. Bob was born December 29, 1937 to James and Areeta Betz in St. Paul, MN. He served in the Korean war as an MP. Married Edith Forsythe (deceased). They had 3 children, Carre (Dan) Thoen, Vicki (Bryan) Wilson and Michael Betz. Bob is survived by his wife Carol M Mensing whom he married in 1998. One brother James (Gail) Betz of Sun City, Arizona, five grandchildren, Erin (Robert) Atkinson, Alexandra Thoen, Gavin (Laura) Wilson, Alysa Wilson and Jadon Betz, one great grandchild, Henry Atkinson. Bob was an avid golfer and active in the church, Elks Club, and the West 7th Boys Club of St. Paul. A memorial service will be held on June 15 at 11am at the Sun City Christian Church in Sun City, Arizona. Memorials are preferred to the West 7th Boys Club in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019