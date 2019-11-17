|
|
1953 — 2019 Age 65 of Newport, MN Formerly of Cottage Grove A graduate of Park High (1973) passed away on Monday, November 11th, 2019. He was born December 3, 1953 in Minneapolis to Robert E. and JoAnn D. (Harrington) Erickson. Robert is survived by the love of his life of 25 years Candy Davis, son Matthew and daughter Shawn, sisters Jo Anne, Theresa (Jerry) Tweet, Patty (Jeff) Wiles, and brother Michael (Denise) Erickson, his step children Sheri Davis and John (Marie) Duffert, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A private service will be held at a later date for immediate family and close friends. Bob was a 42-year employee of RockTenn, a gifted guitar player and an all-around good guy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019