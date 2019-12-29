|
Age 91 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by wives, Corrine and Iris; grandson, Cody; sisters, Cleo and Kay; stepson, Steven. Survived by children, Jeff, Gale (Randy) Peterson, and Steve (Karan); stepchildren, Cynthia LaCoeur and Nancy (Randy) Kotke; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Joan Christiansen; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday (January 2, 2020) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens at a later date. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Lakeview Commons Assisted Living and to the very caring staff of Ecumen Hospice. Memorials preferred to the or St. Paul Humane Society. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019