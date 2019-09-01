Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
187 S. Western Ave.
Age 84, Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 29, 2019. Survived by his wife Elizabeth; sons Michael (Karney), Patrick (Cindy), Steven (Jennifer), Matthew Flynn, Andy (Jennette) Flynn; grandchildren James (Cara) Gatti, Dustin (Megan) Chitty, Samantha Gatti, Andrew Gatti, Kaitlyn Flynn, Lauren Gatti, Jonah Flynn, Kylie Flynn, Erimae Flynn; sister Joanne Gatti. Preceded in death by sister Peggy Stebleton, brother Richard. Visitation 9-11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, September 6 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 187 S. Western Ave. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
