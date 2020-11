Age 89 - Of St. Paul Passed away November 5, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Jane; and sister, Joan Walters. Survived by children, Rick (Pam), Ron (Kim), and Jodi (Jeff) Johnson; grandchildren, Tyler, Jared, Jordan, Couy, Danielle, Angela, Lora, and Brian; many great-grandchildren and numerous friends. Longtime Rice Streeter. Owner of the Stahl House for over 40 years, and member of the MN Bowling Hall of Fame. Per Bob's wishes, services will be private. Memorials are preferred to the Ramsey County Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550