Age 91 of Cold Spring Formerly of Arden Hills, MN, passed away on August 6, 2020. Bob was a graduate of Cretin High School, '47 ROTC, employed for 40+ years at GTA, Harvest State Cooperative (CHS, Inc.), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, and was a Korean War veteran. Preceded in death by father, Edward Kubiak and mother, Charlotte (Frank) Glombitza. Survived by beloved wife of 46 years, Cheryl; son, Tom (Debra) of Shoreview; grandsons, Michael and Matthew; brother-in-law, Donald (Maxine) Hauptli of Belgrade; niece, Jill (Patrick) Hauptli-Forcier; grandniece, Lindsey; and grand nephew, Tyler. Visitation 5-7 PM Sunday, August 16 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.