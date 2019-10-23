Home

Robert E. "Bob" LeROUX Obituary
Age 93, of Centerville Passed away October 11, 2019 Survived by wife of 61 years, Janet; son, Mark; daughter, Robin; grand daughter, Amy; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Lily and Alexander; sister, Diane (Gerard), in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Pearl LeRoux; sisters, Sylvia (Clifford), Grace (Angelo), and Lois (Emmet). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 29th at 11AM at St. Genevieve Catholic Church (1683 Sorel Street, Centerville). Visitation one hour prior. Burial at St. Genevieve Cemetery. Luncheon to follow burial at St. Genevieve Parish Community Center (6995 Centerville Rd.). Special Thanks to Doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, staff at New Perspectives Mahtomedi, and staff of Brighton Hospice. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
