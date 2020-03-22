|
|
Lifetime Eastsider Passed peacefully March 20, 2020 Age 92. Owned & operated Capital City Auto Electric from 1965 until 1988. Bud was a kind and generous man. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golf, and the past 2 years took up painting. Many thanks to the staff and his caregivers at Ramsey County Care Center (Vadnais). Also thank you to the hospice team at Interim for his care, especially Sarah & Brenda. Bud is preceded in death by parents, Art & Laura; and his 2 brothers, Skip & Gary. He will be deeply missed by Earl & Nancy Pulkrabek. Also survived by other cousins & friends. Private burial at Fort Snelling at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020