Of IGH, passed away June 4, 2019 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by parents, Harry & Mae; loving wife, Angie; and brothers, Leon & Harold. Survived by children, Patrick (Nancy), Chris Snyder, Jean (Mick) Hayes, Helen (Mike) Zilka, Lisa (Chuck) Rawson, Bob Jr. & Denise (Mahmoud) ElSebai; 11 grand children; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Bernie) Ardolf; in-laws, Leo & Marcie Kegler; and many nieces, nephews & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Wednesday, June 12th at Church of St. Patrick, 3535 E. 72nd St., IGH. Visitation 4-8PM, Tuesday, June 11th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., WSP and also 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. A special thanks to all the staff in Inver Glen Senior Living and Sholom Hospice. Memorials preferred to Donor's Choice. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019