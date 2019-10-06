|
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Preceded in death by siblings, Leila Schneider, Virginia Flip and Donald Stevens. Robert will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife of 67 years, Janeeta "Jean;" children, David Stevens and Gayle Johnson; grandsons, Jeremy (Jessica Rodriguez) Johnson and Matthew (Denise) Johnson; great-grandsons, Matthew (Jeanna), Kevin, Tom, Jeremy Jr and Tyler; great-great-granddaughter, Orilye; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, October 9th 3 PM with visitation one hour prior at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd. NE, Minneapolis. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Sunset-Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019