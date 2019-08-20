Home

Robert Edward "Ed" ANDERSON

Robert Edward "Ed" ANDERSON Obituary
Age 54, of Eagan Passed away on August 19, 2019 following a bike accident on his way to work. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Janet and sister Carol. Survived by wife Penny, children Victoria, Alex and Tim; sister Char Anderson (Bob Friedsberg) and brother Tom (Kim) Anderson. Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Rd. 42, Burnsville, MN. Visitation 4-8pm Wednesday, August 21, at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. and also starting at 9:30am at church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 20, 2019
