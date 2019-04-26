Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 Roselawn Ave. W
Roseville, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 Roselawn Ave. W
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LINDEBORG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward LINDEBORG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Edward LINDEBORG Obituary
Age 92 of Roseville, passed away peacefully April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Loretta; parents, Edward and Margaret. Survived by son, David (Sylvia) Lindeborg; daughters, Diane (Thomas) Benstead, Sandra (Tim) Evanson; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Birkeland; other relatives and friends. Proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean War. 34 year dedicated employee of Northwestern Bell/U.S. West. He will be remembered as being a mentor to many. Memorial service 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 30, with visitation one hour prior at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville. Luncheon to follow the service at church. Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Honor Flights Twin Cities, Roseville Lutheran Church, or Waverly Gardens. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now