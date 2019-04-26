|
Age 92 of Roseville, passed away peacefully April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Loretta; parents, Edward and Margaret. Survived by son, David (Sylvia) Lindeborg; daughters, Diane (Thomas) Benstead, Sandra (Tim) Evanson; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Birkeland; other relatives and friends. Proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean War. 34 year dedicated employee of Northwestern Bell/U.S. West. He will be remembered as being a mentor to many. Memorial service 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 30, with visitation one hour prior at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville. Luncheon to follow the service at church. Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Honor Flights Twin Cities, Roseville Lutheran Church, or Waverly Gardens. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019