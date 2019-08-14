Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Forest Hills Golf Club
7530 210th Street North
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Hills Golf Club
7530 210th Street North
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Robert "Bobby Dale" ENGQUIST


1947 - 2019
Robert "Bobby Dale" ENGQUIST Obituary
Of Forest Lake, Minnesota found peace in the arms of the Lord early Monday morning, August 12, 2019. Born March 6, 1947, Bob was the only son of Delores and C. Edgar Engquist. Entertainer and long-time voice of the Minnesota State Fair Bandshell, Bobby Dale loved time with family, trips to Hawaii with Susan and time on the golf course. Bob was preceded in death by parents. He is survived by wife, Susan (Myers) Engquist; daughter, Amanda (Tom) DePhillips; son, Tyler (Jill) Engquist; grandchildren, Erin and Brita DePhillips, Ruby and Eleanor Engquist. A Celebration of Life is planned for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Forest Hills Golf Club, 7530 210th Street North, Forest Lake. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the celebration at the club. Interment will be held in Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake, Minn. at a later time. Memorials may be directed to the family. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
