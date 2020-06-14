(August 12, 1922 — May 31, 2020) ROCKNEM Margery Hill (July 7, 1925 — April 1, 2020) A devoted couple for over 72 years, died within two months of each other from age-related illnesses. Robert was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and grew up in St. Paul. He attended the University of Minnesota, earning a BS and MD specializing in ophthalmology. Margery was born in Veblen, South Dakota and moved to Minneapolis to attend nursing school at the University of Minnesota. They met at Minneapolis General Hospital when Robert was a young intern and Margery a new RN. They married in 1947 and spent three years in San Antonio, Texas, and Japan while Robert fulfilled his military medical duty, serving as a US Army captain, and Margery provided private duty nursing. They returned to Minneapolis, where Robert practiced ophthalmology until his retirement in 1996. After raising four children Margery returned to school and became a nurse practitioner, working for many years in women's health at Planned Parenthood and The Family Tree in St. Paul. Margery was an exceptional knitter and seamstress and an avid golfer, and Robert enjoyed woodworking and pottery making. Together they enjoyed sailing, skiing, and world travel. They were great music lovers and long-time season ticket holders with the Minnesota Orchestra and Minnesota Opera. They are preceded in death by their son, Eric. They are greatly missed by their daughters, Jennifer (Jay) O'Laughlin, of Moscow, Idaho, Elizabeth (Craig) McNulty of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and Ann (Richard) Ghizoni of Minneapolis, as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and Margery's sister Carolyn Heintz and brother Roger Hill. The family will hold a celebration of their lives when it is safe to gather. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Presbyterian Homes-Waverly Gardens and Optage Hospice. Memorials preferred to the University of Minnesota Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Neurosciences, The Nature Conservancy, Planned Parenthood and The Family Tree. (612) 200-2777