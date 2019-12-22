|
|
Age 91 (born 1928) Passed peaceably on December 8, 2019. Proceeded in death by his parents, Harold and Edith Russell; siblings Muriel Boy and Kenneth Russell. Survived by his sweetheart Kathy Kortus; son, Bob (Laurie) Russell; daughters, Ruth (Terry) Thone, Arlene (Ed) Hanson, Janet (Bill) Russell-Steinhoff and Joyce (Lee) Hoeschen and their mother Louise Russell. Also 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews. Bob was born and raised in St. Paul, MN, graduated from Monroe High School and served in the military. Retired from Ramsey County as a member of Local 10 Sheet Metal Union. An avid hunter/fisherman he loved nature. Heartfelt appreciation to Moose Lake Mercy Hospital staff, especially Dr. Sande and Faith, APRN/CNP. Memorial service on Sun. Dec. 29th at 1:00pm, St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul, MN. Social gathering immediately following service. Private Interment. Arrangements by Methven Funeral Home, Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019