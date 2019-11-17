|
|
Passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2019 Age 93, of South St. Paul Preceded in death by his wife Dolores. Survived by children Laurie (Ben Withhart) Young, James (Jackie) Young; grand children Amy (John) Higdon, Benjamin (Sherilyn) Withhart, Melissa (Nathan) Doyle, Angela & Michael; great-grandchildren Emmett & Madison; brother James Q. (Joyce) Young. Robert proudly served in World War II with the US Navy "SeaBees" Construction Battalion. Memorial Service Monday, Nov. 25th 12:00 Noon at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 535 20th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Family will greet friends Monday 11:30a.m.-12:00 Noon at the Church. Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to South St. Paul Educational Foundation. Taught art at So. St. Paul Junior High and High School for 33 years. Talented artist who created sculptures, carvings, etchings, and paintings. Also a talented musician, photographer, and poet. A sampling of his artwork will be on display at the church prior to the service. He was an outdoorsman and naturalist and enjoyed hunting, fishing, birdwatching and gardening. He passed on his love for art and nature to his children and grandchildren.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019