Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
535 20th Avenue North
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene YOUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene YOUNG Obituary
Passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2019 Age 93, of South St. Paul Preceded in death by his wife Dolores. Survived by children Laurie (Ben Withhart) Young, James (Jackie) Young; grand children Amy (John) Higdon, Benjamin (Sherilyn) Withhart, Melissa (Nathan) Doyle, Angela & Michael; great-grandchildren Emmett & Madison; brother James Q. (Joyce) Young. Robert proudly served in World War II with the US Navy "SeaBees" Construction Battalion. Memorial Service Monday, Nov. 25th 12:00 Noon at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 535 20th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Family will greet friends Monday 11:30a.m.-12:00 Noon at the Church. Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to South St. Paul Educational Foundation. Taught art at So. St. Paul Junior High and High School for 33 years. Talented artist who created sculptures, carvings, etchings, and paintings. Also a talented musician, photographer, and poet. A sampling of his artwork will be on display at the church prior to the service. He was an outdoorsman and naturalist and enjoyed hunting, fishing, birdwatching and gardening. He passed on his love for art and nature to his children and grandchildren.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -