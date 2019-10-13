Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Deacon O'CONNOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Deacon O'CONNOR Obituary
Age 93 Passed away October 8, 2019 Survived by his first wife of 65 years, Mary Louise; children Robyn Cook, Colleen (Mark) Hedman, Jeanine (Jeff) Weschcke, Blaise (Helen) O'Connor, Chris (Katie) O'Connor, Larry (Sheri) O'Connor; grandchildren David Hedman, Meghan O'Connor, Christen St. Michel, Colin Cook, Kathleen Weschcke, Brandon O'Connor, Autumn Cook, Braxton O'Connor, Braydon O'Connor, Cormac O'Connor, Ronan O'Connor; 4 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (10/17) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. "Stay close to the Lord" 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now