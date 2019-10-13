|
Age 93 Passed away October 8, 2019 Survived by his first wife of 65 years, Mary Louise; children Robyn Cook, Colleen (Mark) Hedman, Jeanine (Jeff) Weschcke, Blaise (Helen) O'Connor, Chris (Katie) O'Connor, Larry (Sheri) O'Connor; grandchildren David Hedman, Meghan O'Connor, Christen St. Michel, Colin Cook, Kathleen Weschcke, Brandon O'Connor, Autumn Cook, Braxton O'Connor, Braydon O'Connor, Cormac O'Connor, Ronan O'Connor; 4 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (10/17) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. "Stay close to the Lord" 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019