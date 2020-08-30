Age 89, of Cottage Grove Our dearly loved Dad, Grandpa, Papa passed away at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Gerry; daughter, Susie VanderHeyden; and parents, Frank and Emma DeMarco. Survived by children, Kathi (Andy) Buss, Paul (Jennifer), Patty (Merle) Schank, and Karen (David) Ackert; son-in-law, Joe VanderHeyden; twelve grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and his twin brother, Dick of Santa Rosa, CA. Bob was especially proud of serving his country as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War. One of his greatest joys in life was time spent with his family and he delighted in his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all. Special thanks to Dr. Bernard Quebral and Wendy, HealthPartners Woodbury for the kind and wonderful care you provided for many years. Due to Covid concerns, a private family service will be held with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-459-2483