(aka Virg, Rock) Age 81 Of White Bear Lake Born in St. Paul, MN to Anthony and Mary Zajac. Preceded in death by parents; sister Mary Ann Rosenthal; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Survived by wife of 56 years Kathy Trojan Zajac; sons Tony (Jenny) and Eric (Sarah, and her daughter and grandson, Kerrissa and Mason); grandchildren Haley (Micah) Hausman, Jocelyn (guesswhatilove you!!), and Troy (Emily Lobin); sisters Fran Pilarski and Marcella Martin; large extended family of Rosenthal and Trojan clans. Polish and proud of it. Over the years Bob survived TB with a long stay at the "Prev" and prostate cancer. One of the most enjoyable times in his life was while in the US Army in Germany. After returning, he worked in the trucking industry for many years, but was never happier than after retirement when he could enjoy fishing, house and yard work, visiting over the fence with neighbors, time with friends visiting and playing cards, delivering Meals on Wheels, and enjoying grandchildren's activities and achievements. He was the go-to driver for many excursions (more than a few to the casino) with mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and sister. Many thanks to the Oncology Department at Lakeview Hospital for their friendly and professional care. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of Bob's life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spinal Muscular Atrophy or W.B.L Meals on Wheels.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020