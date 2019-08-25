Home

Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN 55372
(952) 447-2633
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN 55372
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
16400 Duluth Avenue SE
Prior Lake, MN
Robert "Bob" FISCHER

Robert "Bob" FISCHER Obituary
Passed away August 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Bob was a loving husband, father & grandpa. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with his family. Bob proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He spent over 30 years at 3M working as an accountant. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00–7:00 PM at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant Street SE) in Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church (16400 Duluth Avenue SE) in Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, and Bob's grandchildren will act as pallbearers. Bob will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Bob will be missed by his wife of 61 years, Renee Fischer; children, Barb (Dale) Nicholson, Bob (Julie) Fischer, Sue (Jim) Berthiaume, Dave Fischer, Patti (Chris) Isensee; grandchildren, Justi (Tony) Braegelmann, Joe Nicholson, Bobby (Jill) Fischer, Mike Fischer, Steven Fischer, James (Michele) Berthiaume, Karen (Dean) Loe, Brandon Berthiaume, Sami Isensee, Christopher Isensee & Nick Isensee; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Aubrey, Evan, Addisyn, Charlie, Raelynn and Eric; siblings, Betty O'Brien; other loving relatives and many dear friends. Bob was greeted in Heaven by his parents and sister, Dorothy "Dot" (Art) Behrend. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
