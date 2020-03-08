|
1943 - 2020 Age 76 of Danbury, WI, passed away peacefully on February 24th with his family by his side. He retired from Koch Industries after nearly 30 years of service. Bob was a hard worker, known for his sense of humor and loved spending time with family and friends. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cathleen; children Rob (Theresa) Lindbom, Russell Lindbom and Rachel (Daryl) Raden; 6 grandchildren Patrice (Joe) and Brigham, Cassandra and Russell, Preston and Kenyon. Also survived by brother James, relatives and friends. Services honoring the life of Bob will be held on Sunday, March 15th from 1-5pm (Prayers at 2pm) First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 55119.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020