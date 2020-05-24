Robert G. BAUMEISTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88 Died May 16, 2020 (Fishing Weekend) Survived by wife of 65 years, Genevieve; sons William (Paula), David (Jean), and Bruce (Linda); grandsons Robert, Johan, Daniel, and Steven; granddaughter Julie; and spouses; and two great grandchildren. Past President of Christ Lutheran Church, North St. Paul and the St. Paul Builders Exchange. A well respected member of the Twin Cities construction industry and a pioneer in the use of "flying forms". Funeral arrangements pending to a day when family and friends may gather to celebrate at Christ Lutheran Church in North St. Paul. The family thanks Dr. Teten, Dr. Cheema, and many others for their care and expertise as he lived with kidney cancer for nearly five years. Memorials preferred to Christ Lutheran Church, North St. Paul -Hugo. A private graveside service has been held at Acacia Park Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved