Age 88 Died May 16, 2020 (Fishing Weekend) Survived by wife of 65 years, Genevieve; sons William (Paula), David (Jean), and Bruce (Linda); grandsons Robert, Johan, Daniel, and Steven; granddaughter Julie; and spouses; and two great grandchildren. Past President of Christ Lutheran Church, North St. Paul and the St. Paul Builders Exchange. A well respected member of the Twin Cities construction industry and a pioneer in the use of "flying forms". Funeral arrangements pending to a day when family and friends may gather to celebrate at Christ Lutheran Church in North St. Paul. The family thanks Dr. Teten, Dr. Cheema, and many others for their care and expertise as he lived with kidney cancer for nearly five years. Memorials preferred to Christ Lutheran Church, North St. Paul -Hugo. A private graveside service has been held at Acacia Park Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.