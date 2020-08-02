Age 69 Of Oakdale Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, after a four and a half year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Inez Warner; brothers, Clay, Allen, William, Ricky and Gary; sisters, Gail and Lana. Survived by loving wife of 46 years, Janelle Warner (nee Sherwood); daughters, Kelly (Jono) Semlak, Sara (Craig) Orthaus and Shannon (Steve) Peterson; grandchildren, Rodney, Emersyn, Colin, Whitney, Jack and Gavin; sisters, Lucille Baxton, Gloria Niles, Marie Warner and Connie Krostag. Bob was a painter for 45 years. He was a dedicated husband and father and loved being "Papa" to all of his grandchildren. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Private family service and interment. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial luncheon will be held at a later date when it is safe for friends to gather to celebrate the life of Bob.