Age 85, of Shoreview Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife, Darlene and family on May 25, 2020. He is survived by Darlene, his wife of 60 years; 6 children, Mary, Robert (Julie), Andrea (Gary) Zasada, Elizabeth (Don) Muraoka, Jennifer (Jeff) Pauletti, Thomas (Kim); 19 grandchildren, Frances, Jacob (Tori), Emily, Joel (Cay), Ben, Hayven, Isaiah, Joshua, Hannah, Caleb, Marie, Matthew, Clare, Katherine, Michael, David, Samuel, Nicholas and Megan; 2 great-grandchildren, Sophia and CJ; siblings, Susan Dullea, Sr. Mary Frances Reis, Mary Jo Bies, Cindy (Ted) Eck. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Robert J. and Gertrude Reis; in-laws, Ray and Mary Niles; brother-in-law, Joe Dullea; brother, John Reis; and sister-in-law, Connie Reis. He graduated from Cretin High School in 1952 as a first team Catholic All American football player; attended the U of M; served in the Marine Corps.; and retired from the St. Paul Pioneer Press after 30 years. Bob was a true family man, he especially enjoyed his retirement years attending his grandchildren's extracurricular activities and watching a variety of sports. Memorials preferred to Visitation Monastery of Minneapolis, 1527 Freemont Ave. N., Mpls, MN 55411 or Gillette Children's Specialty Health Care, St. Paul, MN. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Tuesday, June 9 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.