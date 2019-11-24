|
Age 56 Of Mahtomedi, MN Passed away on November 6, 2019. Kind, creative, and curious, Robert loved dogs, traveling, dance, and history. Preceded in death by brother Stephen. Survived by children, Olivia and Liam; brothers, Patrick, Thomas, Michael and William; and parents Margaret and Gerald. Gathering of family and friends from 10 am to 11 am, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 11 am also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019