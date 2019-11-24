Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HOVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gerald HOVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gerald HOVEY Obituary
Age 56 Of Mahtomedi, MN Passed away on November 6, 2019. Kind, creative, and curious, Robert loved dogs, traveling, dance, and history. Preceded in death by brother Stephen. Survived by children, Olivia and Liam; brothers, Patrick, Thomas, Michael and William; and parents Margaret and Gerald. Gathering of family and friends from 10 am to 11 am, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 11 am also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -