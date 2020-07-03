December 11, 1940 - July 1, 2020 Age 79, of Burnsville Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 1, 2020. Robert was born on December 11, 1940 to Robert and Genevieve (Rose) Luck. He graduated from Monroe High School and attended college at UW River Falls. Bob proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam. He married Connie Rae Atkinson on January 8, 1966 at the Harron Methodist Church in Brooklyn Center, MN. In 1961 Bob started his career with Univac Corp as a Computer Programmer and after 40 years, Bob retired from Lockheed Martin in 2001. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Connie; children, Robb (Susan) and Rory (Jody) Luck; grandchildren, Ethan, Olivia, Jonathan, Amelia, Roman, Sophia and Charlotte; siblings, Janet (Glen) Lorenz and Thomas (Rae) Luck; also by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held 1 PM Monday, July 6, 2020 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with visitation starting at 11 AM. Interment Pleasant View Memorial Gardens, Burnsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association
