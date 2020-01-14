Home

Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church
2323 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 86, of Edina Died on January 12, 2020 He is survived by his wife, Marjorie of 62 years; 4 children; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren and 1 in utero. A Lutheran pastor, he served as a missionary in Papua New Guinea for 16 years and later as hospital chaplain at St. Mary's/Fairview hospitals. His funeral will be on Thursday, Jan. 16 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave, St. Paul at 10:00 am with a visitation one hour prior. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, Jan. 15 at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis from 5:00-8:00 pm. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. Sunset-Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
