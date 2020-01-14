|
|
Age 86, of Edina Died on January 12, 2020 He is survived by his wife, Marjorie of 62 years; 4 children; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren and 1 in utero. A Lutheran pastor, he served as a missionary in Papua New Guinea for 16 years and later as hospital chaplain at St. Mary's/Fairview hospitals. His funeral will be on Thursday, Jan. 16 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave, St. Paul at 10:00 am with a visitation one hour prior. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, Jan. 15 at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis from 5:00-8:00 pm. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. Sunset-Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020