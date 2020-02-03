Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Age 70 Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Survived by wife, Lucy; son, Chris; daughters, Anna Churchill (Andy) and Brittany Niles (Steve); two perfect little grandchildren, Landon and Mira Churchill; sister, Debbie Pittman (Paul); and brother, Roy Witte (Sue). Loving husband, father, family member, friend and amazing grandpa, he will be greatly missed. Social gathering Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10am with a celebration of life at 11am followed by a luncheon. Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel, 1385 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -