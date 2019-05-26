|
Age 94, of Richfield, formerly St. Paul. Beloved Husband, Father and Baba, was carried home by his savior on 5/22/2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; sister, Marion Burton and grandson, Justin. Survived by daughters, Leslie (Neil) Nelson, Beth Sack and Amy (Stephen) Laven; grandchildren, Melissa (Dannon), Jason (Mayra), Kailey (Ryan), Maggie (Colin) and Taylor, great grandson Julian and nieces & a nephew. Bob was a graduate of St. Paul Murray High School and the U of MN. He served in the Naval Air Corp (V5 unit) for WWII. Retired from a career in the insurance industry. Long time member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Funeral service Fri,. May 31, 11:00am at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 4439 W. 50th. St. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019