Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
People's Congregational Church
309 N. 3rd St.
Bayport, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
People's Congregational Church,
309 N. 3rd St.,
Bayport, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LAITI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Harold LAITI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Harold LAITI Obituary
Age 87 of Bayport , Minnesota Passed away June 7, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Margaret Ann (Thompson) Laiti; parents Ella & Edward Laiti; brother Tommy; and sister Betty. Survived by loving daughter Debra Francis; sons, Scott (Debbie) and Bruce (Denise); grandchildren Heather, Nick, Bobby, Jeremy, Ben and Bethany; great-grandchildren Hailey, Hunter, Meredith and Brooklynn; and special friend Joanne. Previous owner and operator along with his wife and family of the former Skol House Restaurant of Bayport, Minnesota. Memorial Service Saturday June 15, 2019 11:00 AM at People's Congregational Church, 309 N. 3rd St., Bayport, Minnesota. Visitation one hour before service at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospital Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.