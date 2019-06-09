|
Age 87 of Bayport , Minnesota Passed away June 7, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Margaret Ann (Thompson) Laiti; parents Ella & Edward Laiti; brother Tommy; and sister Betty. Survived by loving daughter Debra Francis; sons, Scott (Debbie) and Bruce (Denise); grandchildren Heather, Nick, Bobby, Jeremy, Ben and Bethany; great-grandchildren Hailey, Hunter, Meredith and Brooklynn; and special friend Joanne. Previous owner and operator along with his wife and family of the former Skol House Restaurant of Bayport, Minnesota. Memorial Service Saturday June 15, 2019 11:00 AM at People's Congregational Church, 309 N. 3rd St., Bayport, Minnesota. Visitation one hour before service at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospital Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019